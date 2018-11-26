The Lions are placing Jones (knee) on injured reserve, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

There was some hope Jones could return Week 13 against the Rams, but he'll instead be ruled out for the rest of the season, leaving Bruce Ellington, TJ Jones, Andy Jones and Brandon Powell as Detroit's complementary wide receivers behind Kenny Golladay. While coach Matt Patricia declined to elaborate on the nature of Jones' injury, the team likely will provide more information at a later date. The 28-year-old wideout finishes 2018 with 35 catches for 508 yards and five touchdowns on 62 targets in nine games. While still reasonably efficient on a per-target basis, Jones took a major step back from his 1,101-yard, nine-TD campaign the previous year. He has two season remaining on his five-year, $40 million contract.

