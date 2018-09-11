Lions' Marvin Jones: Outdone by Golladay in season opener
Jones caught four of eight targets for 54 yards during Monday's 48-17 loss to the Jets.
This is not what fantasy owners wanted to see after an offseason of worrying that second-year receiver Kenny Golladay may significantly eat into Jones' workload -- though no one expected that the youngster would ever pace all Lions receivers in playing time as he did Monday. However, it's still premature to jump ship on the veteran, as Jones easily could have had a much, much bigger night had he secured a number of catchable bombs that bounced off his hands in the end zone. Furthermore, it was also just a weird night for Detroit all around, as quarterback Matthew Stafford -- who was playing hobble after getting his thigh kicked near the end of the second quarter --threw four picks while aggressively trying to will his team back from a large second-half deficit. We'll see if this offense can bounce back in Week 2 road game against the 49ers.
More News
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Finishes quiet preseason•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Shaky in second preseason game•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Returns to practice•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Suffers left leg injury during practice•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Looking for repeat season•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Intends to continue training with Moss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Proven Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Playing Waiver Wire for Week 2
Jamey Eisenberg gives you injury replacement options for Week 2 with an in-depth look at the...
-
Six big questions for Week 2 answered
Starting with Week 1 sensation James Conner, our experts give their analysis on the big questions...
-
MNF Recap: Golladay in?
A couple of blowouts on Monday Night Football may not have made for great viewing, but Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: The best of Week 1
We’ve got advice for James Conner and Le’Veon Bell owners plus recaps of every game.