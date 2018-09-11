Jones caught four of eight targets for 54 yards during Monday's 48-17 loss to the Jets.

This is not what fantasy owners wanted to see after an offseason of worrying that second-year receiver Kenny Golladay may significantly eat into Jones' workload -- though no one expected that the youngster would ever pace all Lions receivers in playing time as he did Monday. However, it's still premature to jump ship on the veteran, as Jones easily could have had a much, much bigger night had he secured a number of catchable bombs that bounced off his hands in the end zone. Furthermore, it was also just a weird night for Detroit all around, as quarterback Matthew Stafford -- who was playing hobble after getting his thigh kicked near the end of the second quarter --threw four picks while aggressively trying to will his team back from a large second-half deficit. We'll see if this offense can bounce back in Week 2 road game against the 49ers.