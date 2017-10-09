Jones brought in six of eight targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Panthers.

Jones was targeted by quarterback Matthew Stafford early and often, notching season highs in receptions, targets and receiving yards in the process. The 27-year-old wideout's production usually takes a back seat to that of position mate Golden Tate, but Jones certainly has the size and speed to break out in any given week, as he demonstrated on multiple occasions early last season. He'll look to provide that caliber of production when the Lions tangle with the Saints in a potential Week 6 road shootout.