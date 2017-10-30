Lions' Marvin Jones: Passes century mark
Jones caught six passes on 11 targets for 128 yards during Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Steelers.
Even with Golden Tate active and in the starting lineup, Jones was easily Detroit's most-effective playmaker Sunday against a Steelers defense that entered the game with a league-best 5.6 yards per pass attempt. However, this marks just his first 100-yard performance of the year and third since joining the Lions prior to the 2016 season. Furthermore, Jones has only seen double-digit targets four times in that same time frame. When he hasn't seen that kind of workload in other games this season, Jones is only averaging 30.6 receiving yards per game.
