Jones (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game at Chicago, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Lions picked up injuries to offensive stalwarts in the second half of this game -- also, running back Kerryon Johnson (ankle) -- leaving the team woefully thin at the skill positions. If Jones remains sidelined, Detroit's wideout group will be whittled down to Kenny Golladay, TJ Jones and Brandon Powell.