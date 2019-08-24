Jones (undisclosed) caught one of his three targets for seven yards in the 24-20 preseason loss to the Bills on Friday.

It was a bit surprising to see Jones play in the exhibition contest considering the 29-year-old missed last weekend's preseason loss to the Texans with an undisclosed injury, but that evidently isn't bothering him considering the veteran wideout played every single snap with the first-string offense. After a breakout 2017 campaign, Jones took a step back due to injuries and uneven play. If he plays a full 16 games, it's not unreasonable to project Jones could get near his career high's from two years ago, but based in a run-oriented offense and sharing the spotlight with emerging star Kenny Golladay, it's entirely possible the sixth-year pro simply never fully reaches those marks either.