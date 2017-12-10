Jones brought in three of four targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Buccaneers.

Jones played a complementary role alongside Eric Ebron and Golden Tate, who combined for 18 catches on 20 targets. However, he did make one of his trademark downfield contributions, hauling in a 38-yard throw from Matthew Stafford (hand) in the first half. Jones has seen his yardage totals drop after each of the last two games, but he's now just 115 yards away from his first 1,000-yard season. He'll look to keep building towards that goal against the Bears in Week 15.