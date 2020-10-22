Jones (knee) took part in Thursday's practice in a limited fashion.
The activity level marks a step forward for Jones, who didn't take any reps during Wednesday's session. Assuming Jones can repeat his limited participation Friday or upgrade to full work, he should be in good shape to play this weekend in Atlanta. Through five games, Jones has been a disappointment for fantasy managers with only 14 receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown across his 24 targets.
More News
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Misses practice with knee injury•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Meager production continues•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Held under 10 yards vs. Saints•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Finishes with 51 receiving yards•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Finds end zone in loss•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Catches four passes•