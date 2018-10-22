Jones secured three of four targets for 29 yards during Sunday's 32-21 victory over Miami.

No Lions receiver was very productive on a day quarterback Matthew Stafford attempted just 22 passes, especially during a game in which reserve tight end Michael Roberts was given the majority of red-zone targets. However, this wasn't the first time Jones has failed to make an impact this season, and the veteran still hasn't reached 70 receiving yards in any single contest in 2018. With both Golden Tate and Kenny Golladay earning more targets than him to boot, Jones is nothing more than a low-floor, high-upside fantasy option entering Detroit's Week 8 matchup against Seattle.