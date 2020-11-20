Jones (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Carolina, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Jones started the week as a non-participant, before upgrading to a limited practice Thursday and a full session Friday. He had his best game of the season last week against Washington, and he should be busy again with fellow wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola both ruled out due to hip injuries. Meanwhile, QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) is expected to play, though he's officially listed as questionable on the final injury report.