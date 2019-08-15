Lions' Marvin Jones: Recovering from injury
Jones is dealing with an undisclosed injury, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Jones isn't traveling with the team for Saturday's preseason game in Houston. He also was held out of the team's exhibition opener, along with Matthew Stafford, Kenny Golladay, Kerryon Johnson and a bunch of defensive starters.
