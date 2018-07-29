Jones (leg) returned to practice Sunday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jones left Saturday's practice with some sort of injury to his left leg. According to Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site, the receiver returned Sunday in full pads, suggesting he didn't experience anything severe. Now back in action, Jones will look to continue his impressive start to training camp, where Kyle Meinke of MLive Media Group indicated that Jones has been unguardable early on.

