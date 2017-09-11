Lions' Marvin Jones: Scores in season opener
Jones caught two of two targets for 37 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 35-23 victory over the Cardinals.
Although Jones caught both of the balls sent his way and showed decent chemistry with QB Matthew Stafford on his six-yard scoring strike, he finished last on the team in targets and didn't seem to be a big part of the game plan. In fact, he was vastly outplayed by both Golden Tate and rookie Kenny Golladay, the latter of whom caught four of seven targets for 69 yards and two scores. Next week offers optimism for an improved performance, though, as the Lions travel to New York to take on a Giants defense that allowed the 23rd-most passing yards in the league last season.
More News
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Finds end zone Friday versus Patriots•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Grabs touchdown against Jets•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Focused on lower-body strength and YAC•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Leading receiver in playoff loss•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Goes deep against Packers•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Forgettable outing against Cowboys•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...