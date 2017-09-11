Jones caught two of two targets for 37 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 35-23 victory over the Cardinals.

Although Jones caught both of the balls sent his way and showed decent chemistry with QB Matthew Stafford on his six-yard scoring strike, he finished last on the team in targets and didn't seem to be a big part of the game plan. In fact, he was vastly outplayed by both Golden Tate and rookie Kenny Golladay, the latter of whom caught four of seven targets for 69 yards and two scores. Next week offers optimism for an improved performance, though, as the Lions travel to New York to take on a Giants defense that allowed the 23rd-most passing yards in the league last season.