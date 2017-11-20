Lions' Marvin Jones: Scores in win
Jones grabbed four of seven targets for 85 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Bears.
Jones burned Chicago deep in the second half, laying out for a 28-yard touchdown as part of Detroit's 21-point second-quarter explosion. It was Jones' fourth touchdown in his last five games. During that streak, he's also topped 85 yards in four games. The red-hot target comes up against a stiff test next week against a Vikings squad that held him to two catches in Week 4.
