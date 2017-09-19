Jones' lone reception on five targets produced a 27-yard touchdown in Monday night's 24-10 win over the Giants.

Jones opened the scoring with a stellar catch on a deep route early on. While that gave Jones his second touchdown in as many games this season, it also marked his lone grab of the evening. Thus far, Jones' stock has been buoyed by his trips to pay dirt, so he'll aim for a more well-rounded performance in Week 3 versus the Falcons.