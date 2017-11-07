Lions' Marvin Jones: Scores twice at Lambeau
Jones caught seven of 11 targets for 107 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 30-17 win over the Packers.
Jones hauled in a 25-yard touchdown on Detroit's opening offensive drive, then caught an 11-yard score to put the game away in the fourth quarter. In doing so, Jones once again found pay dirt twice in Green Bay, where he ripped off 205 yards and two touchdowns in his visit last season. Averaging over six catches and 110 yards over his past three games, Jones will look to keep it rolling in a favorable Week 10 matchup versus the Browns.
