Jones caught three of seven passes for 39 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 41-21 loss to the Colts.

Jones scored on a 25-yard crossing route on the opening drive and he scored again after Kenny Golladay (hip) left the game. While the veteran was otherwise held in check by a tough Colts defense, Jones could see an increased workload in the near future if Golladay misses time. Next up is a Week 9 matchup against a Vikings defense that has allowed the third-most yards per pass attempt (8.5) with 17 passing touchdowns through seven games in 2020.