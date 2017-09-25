Lions' Marvin Jones: Secures three passes Sunday
Jones caught three of six targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Falcons.
Jones hasn't commanded enough volume to suggest he's anything more than a touchdown-dependent fantasy option and Sunday's outing only helped solidify that notion. Not only is he clearly behind Golden Tate and Theo Riddick in the pecking order for targets, but Eric Ebron and Kenny Golladay have been seeing similar workloads to Jones as well. Deploying the fifth-year Cal product isn't for the faint of heart in Week 4 against the Vikings.
