Jones caught one pass for five yards during Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.

After seeing nearly 60 percent of the snaps last week, Jones fell below 30 percent with Amon-Ra St. Brown back in action. However, he again was unable to make much of a dent in the box score despite the fact that the veteran is still logging more snaps than second-year wideout Jameson Williams. With Williams' role set to expand as the season unfolds, Jones' playing time could dwindle even further.