Lions' Marvin Jones: Snags three passes in loss
Jones caught three of five passes for 77 yards during Sunday's 34-30 loss to Kansas City.
Jones got involved early, cutting up the middle of the defense for a 33-yard gain midway through the first quarter. Jones started the season off somewhat quiet, but has 178 yards and a touchdown over his past two games. He and Kenny Golladay are fairly even in usage through the first quarter of the season, though Jones fans would surely like a more even split in touchdowns, currently four to one in favor of Golladay.
