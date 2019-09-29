Jones caught three of five passes for 77 yards during Sunday's 34-30 loss to Kansas City.

Jones got involved early, cutting up the middle of the defense for a 33-yard gain midway through the first quarter. Jones started the season off somewhat quiet, but has 178 yards and a touchdown over his past two games. He and Kenny Golladay are fairly even in usage through the first quarter of the season, though Jones fans would surely like a more even split in touchdowns, currently four to one in favor of Golladay.