Lions' Marvin Jones: Snags touchdown in upset victory
Jones caught four of six targets for 69 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-10 victory over the Patriots.
While he continued to receive a slightly lighter workload than Golden Tate (eight targets) and Kenny Golladay (seven), Jones was the most efficient of the bunch Sunday, and -- just like last week -- Jones could have had bigger numbers had quarterback Matthew Stafford not overthrown him in the end zone. The seventh-year wideout is yet to top four receptions in a game this season, but Jones' 47-percent catch rate could be in store for positive regression considering it's 10 percentage points less than his mark from 2017. However, the Cal product will be challenged to build upon this performance in Week 4 given his matchup with a Cowboys defense that has allowed just 8.8 yards per reception this season.
