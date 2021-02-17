Jones is expected to be interested in signing with the Rams, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

An impending free agent, Jones was born in southern California and the 30-year-old would presumably prefer to sign with a contender this offseason. While this report is nothing but speculation, the Rams do seem like an especially logical destination for Jones after the organization traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford, who played with Jones for the past five seasons in Detroit and connected with him for at least nine touchdowns in three of the past four seasons.