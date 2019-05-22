Jones (knee) isn't participating in individual or team drills at the start of OTAs, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.

Jones said in March that he expected to be ready for the offseason program, but it's now clear Detroit has other plans for the 28-year-old receiver. With two more weeks of OTAs plus June's mandatory minicamp still to come, there's plenty of time for Jones to work his way back into action before training camp kicks off in late July. There's also little incentive for Jones to put himself out there any sooner than necessary, as he's locked into a starting job opposite Kenny Golladay (chest).