Jones (knee) is not participating in individual or team drills during the opening of OTAs, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports.

Jones stated in March that he expected to be ready for the offseason program, but it's now clear Detroit has other plans for its 28-year-old receiver. With two more weeks of OTAs plus June's mandatory minicamp to go, there's plenty of time for Jones to work his way back into action before training camp kicks off in July. There's also little incentive for Jones to put himself out there any sooner than necessary since the Lions did practically nothing to provide him with competition for the No. 2 receiver job behind Kenny Golladay (chest).