Jones caught seven of 10 targets for 117 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 28-14 loss to Seattle.

Jones put Detroit on the scoreboard late in the first quarter, running past his defender up the sideline on a scramble drill for a 39-yard touchdown. Jones set season highs in catches, targets, yards and touchdowns in what has been a down year for him given the emergence of Kenny Golladay. One big game shouldn't change your perception of Jones, though he does get another favorable matchup next Sunday against a Minnesota pass defense ranked in the bottom half of the league in opponent yards per game at 280.