Lions' Marvin Jones: Suffers left leg injury during practice
Jones appeared to sustain an injury to his left leg during Saturday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Jones banged his left knee following a stellar catch in practice. The Lions will likely take a cautious approach given Jones' value to the offense. If the veteran wideout is forced to miss just a few practices it shouldn't affect his status for a Week 1 contest against the Jets.
More News
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Looking for repeat season•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Intends to continue training with Moss•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Finds end zone in finale•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Totals 50 receiving yards•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Corrals 58-yard bomb•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Posts 64 receiving yards in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Deshaun Watson Fantasy stud
Deshaun Watson teased Fantasy owners with bombastic numbers in barely seven games last season....
-
Start-up dynasty mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg reviews the results of our 12-team start-up dynasty mock draft and looks at...
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...
-
Draft to stream QBs
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite four quarterbacks to draft for streaming