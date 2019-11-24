Lions' Marvin Jones: Targeted 11 times in loss
Jones caught five of 11 targets for 46 yards during Sunday's 19-16 loss to Washington.
Jones, like the Lions' offense has a whole, has missed Matthew Stafford (back) but the veteran wide receiver has made the most of playing with backup Jeff Driskel, enjoying a team-high 21 targets in Driskel's three starts. Driskel showed Sunday that he's willing to force the ball to Jones, sometimes to the Lions' advantage -- such as a 14-yard sideline throw to set up a field goal just before halftime -- and sometimes to the team's detriment, such as on an ill-timed interception in the closing moments of the game that sparked Washington's win. Though Stafford has voiced a hope to play again this season, Jones will still be working with Driskel Thursday against a Bears defense that surrendered 77 yards on five catches to Jones in Week 9.
