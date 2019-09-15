Lions' Marvin Jones: Third on team in receiving yards
Jones caught five of six targets for 43 yards during Sunday's 13-10 victory over the Chargers.
The deep threat was mostly targeted in the intermediate parts of the field, but Matthew Stafford did try forcing a bomb to Jones in double coverage only for the pass to be intercepted. Clearly the No. 2 option behind Kenny Golladay, Jones' production might continue to be dependent on the few big-play opportunities he sees per game, and it's likely he won't be of much utility on days like Sunday when he isn't able to find the end zone. Next up is a beatable Eagles secondary on the road in Week 3.
