Lions' Marvin Jones: Three receptions before early exit
Before exiting with a knee injury late in third quarter of Sunday's 34-22 loss to the Bears, Jones brought in three of seven targets for 55 yards.
Jones generated a team-high 18.3 YPC on the afternoon before his exit. The veteran receiver suffered the injury late in the third quarter on an unsuccessful catch attempt down the sideline over Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller, and he did not return to the contest as Detroit tried to mount a comeback. Further details are likely forthcoming regarding the severity of the injury, which is of paramount concern to a Lions squad that just traded Golden Tate to the Eagles at the trade deadline.
More News
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Picks up knee injury Sunday•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Gets 66 yards in Week 9 loss•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: To benefit from trade of Tate•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Strikes twice against Seahawks•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Quiet in Miami•
-
Lions' Marvin Jones: Grabs third touchdown of season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...