Before exiting with a knee injury late in third quarter of Sunday's 34-22 loss to the Bears, Jones brought in three of seven targets for 55 yards.

Jones generated a team-high 18.3 YPC on the afternoon before his exit. The veteran receiver suffered the injury late in the third quarter on an unsuccessful catch attempt down the sideline over Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller, and he did not return to the contest as Detroit tried to mount a comeback. Further details are likely forthcoming regarding the severity of the injury, which is of paramount concern to a Lions squad that just traded Golden Tate to the Eagles at the trade deadline.