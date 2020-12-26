Jones caught all three of his targets for 19 yards in Saturday's 47-7 loss to the Buccaneers.

Neither Chase Daniel nor David Blough showed any ability to push the ball downfield to Jones after Matthew Stafford (ankle) exited at the end of Detroit's first possession. With the offensive line struggling to protect and Stafford possibly sitting out the season finale against the Vikings, Jones will be fighting an uphill battle as he tries to close out his season on a high note next week.