Jones will continue to operate as an outside receiver following the trade of Golden Tate to the Eagles, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

For most of this season, Jones worked in the shadow of Tate and second-year wide receiver Kenny Golladay, surpassing 60 yards just one time during the first six games. However, Jones bounced back this past Sunday against the Seahawks, hauling in seven of 10 passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns. The trade of Tate opens up nearly 10 targets per game, ensuring more consistency for Jones and Golladay moving forward.