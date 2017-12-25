Jones caught three of five targets for 50 yards during Sunday's 26-17 loss to the Bengals.

Jones finished fourth on the team in targets in this one and did little outside of a 31-yard gain in the third quarter. Although Jones disappointingly finished with three catches for the third straight week, this performance does help to illustrate how consistent he's been this season, as he now has at least 50 receiving yards in 10 of the last 11 games. The Lions are now eliminated from playoff contention, but Jones could still cap off what's been a solid season with a big outing next week against the Packers.