Jones caught two of five targets for 17 yards during Monday's 23-22 loss to Green Bay.

Jones interestingly saw a lot of attention from stud cornerback Jaire Alexander in this one, presumably because the Packers wanted to match up the larger of their starting cornerbacks, Kevin King, on Detroit's 6-foot-4 Kenny Golladay. This translated into a tough outing for Jones and it didn't help that he seemingly was the victim of an uncalled pass interference penalty on a deep pass down the left sideline. Not only that, but there seemed to be other times when he got open only for Matthew Stafford to force a pass in to Golladay. Clearly nothing more than the second fiddle among Lions receivers, Jones isn't a safe bet for a rebound performance in Week 7 against a Vikings defense allowing the sixth-fewest yards per pass attempt (6.4) in 2019.