Jones (ankle) is listed as active Sunday against the Patriots, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The Lions tacked Jones onto the final Week 3 injury report with an ankle injury, which capped his practice reps Friday. No matter, he'll be available to Matthew Stafford in this matchup with the defending AFC champions. Jones' target share and offensive snap count rank behind both Golden Tate and Kenny Golladay this season, so he seems to be losing some of his clout within the Lions' passing attack.