Lions' Matt Asiata: Carries five times Saturday
Asiata rushed five times for 10 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Jets. He also caught one of two targets for nine yards.
Asiata, who notably entered the game ahead of second-year RB Dwayne Washington, was effective in pass protection but looked to be his usual plodding self as a runner Saturday. He'll likely need to make a much larger impression in the third preseason game in order to unseat Washington for the No. 4 job, as Asiata's skillset is seemingly redundant with Zach Zenner, who sits at No. 3 on the depth chart.
More News
-
Lions' Matt Asiata: No lock for final roster•
-
Lions' Matt Asiata: Signs with Detroit•
-
Vikings' Matt Asiata: Has 45 total yards in season finale•
-
Vikings' Matt Asiata: Nine touches versus Packers•
-
Vikings' Matt Asiata: Expanded role anticipated•
-
Vikings' Matt Asiata: Plays just 12 snaps Sunday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...