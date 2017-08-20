Lions' Matt Asiata: Carries five times Saturday

Asiata rushed five times for 10 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Jets. He also caught one of two targets for nine yards.

Asiata, who notably entered the game ahead of second-year RB Dwayne Washington, was effective in pass protection but looked to be his usual plodding self as a runner Saturday. He'll likely need to make a much larger impression in the third preseason game in order to unseat Washington for the No. 4 job, as Asiata's skillset is seemingly redundant with Zach Zenner, who sits at No. 3 on the depth chart.