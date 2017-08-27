Play

Asiata carried six times for 21 yards during the Lions' preseason loss to the Patriots on Friday.

Though he received a decent amount of work Friday, Asiata benefitted from Zach Zenner's (undisclosed) absence and wasn't particularly impressive in any right. He'll have one more chance to make a statement in the preseason finale this Thursday against the Bills.

More News
