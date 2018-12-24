Cassel completed five of 11 passes for 45 yards during Sunday's 27-9 loss to Minnesota.

Cassel replaced starting quarterback Matthew Stafford once the game got out of hand in the fourth quarter. Considering how the Lions have little the Lions to play for entering Week 17 coupled with Stafford's noted health issues with his back, we could possibly see another Cassel appearance during Detroit's season finale in Green Bay.

