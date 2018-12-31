Cassel completed seven of 17 passes for 59 yards and one interception across two game appearances in 2018.

Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford played through a list of injuries all season long and Cassel consequently made just two appearances on the year, once when the Lions blew out the Jets in Week 1 and another in Week 15 on the opposite side of a blowout against the Vikings. The 36-year-old Cassel will now enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, though it's possible the Lions could bring the USC product back for another go-around in 2019.