Lions' Matt Cassel: Little action in 2018
Cassel completed seven of 17 passes for 59 yards and one interception across two game appearances in 2018.
Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford played through a list of injuries all season long and Cassel consequently made just two appearances on the year, once when the Lions blew out the Jets in Week 1 and another in Week 15 on the opposite side of a blowout against the Vikings. The 36-year-old Cassel will now enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, though it's possible the Lions could bring the USC product back for another go-around in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...