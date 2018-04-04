Lions' Matt Cassel: Slated to back up Stafford
The Lions are slated to sign Cassel, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Cassel provides the Lions with a veteran backup option behind starter Matthew Stafford. Jake Rudock is also in the team's signal-caller mix, but the 35-year-old Cassel figures to have the upper hand for the No. 2 QB job, given his NFL starting experience (81 games since 2008).
