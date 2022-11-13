site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lions-matt-nelson-missing-another-game | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Lions' Matt Nelson: Missing another game
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Nelson (calf) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Nelson is now in line to miss his fifth consecutive contest as a result of a calf issue. His next chance to suit up will come in Week 11 versus the Giants.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read