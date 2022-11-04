site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lions-matt-nelson-out-for-fourth-straight | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Lions' Matt Nelson: Out for fourth straight
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Nelson (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Nelson will miss a fourth straight game due to a calf injury. His next chance to suit up will come in Week 10 against the Bears.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Tera Roberts
• 8 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 22 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read