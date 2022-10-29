site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Matt Nelson: Will miss third consecutive game
Nelson (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Nelson will miss his third consecutive game and doesn't appear close to a return after failing to practice in any capacity during the week. His ongoing absence leaves the team thin at right tackle.
