site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: lions-matt-nelson-wont-play-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Lions' Matt Nelson: Won't play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Nelson (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots.
Nelson logged a limited session Wednesday before sitting out Thursday and Friday due to a calf issue. In his absence, Dan Skipper will likely be the primary backup for both tackle spots in Week 5.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Tera Roberts
• 13 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 25 min read