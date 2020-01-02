Lions' Matt Prater: Accurate from long range

Prater made both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra points in Sunday's 23-20 loss against the Packers.

The 56-yarder Prater cranked through in the fourth was dead-center and might have have been good from 70-plus yards, given how much room it had to clear the post. Regardless, the veteran's general ability to connect from long range was critical for the Lions' David-Blough-led offense to maintain its lead for most of the game. With the 2019 campaign now in the books, Prater will finish his age-35 season having converted 26 of 31 field-goal attempts and 35 of 36 PATs over 16 games in 2019. Despite both of his field goals and field-goal attempts representing four-year lows, the entire Lions offense suffered from the absence of Matthew Stafford (back) over the last half of the season. A healthy Stafford should mean good things for all parties involved in 2020, the last year of Prater's current contract with Detroit.