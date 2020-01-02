Lions' Matt Prater: Accurate from long range
Prater made both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra points in Sunday's 23-20 loss against the Packers.
The 56-yarder Prater cranked through in the fourth was dead-center and might have have been good from 70-plus yards, given how much room it had to clear the post. Regardless, the veteran's general ability to connect from long range was critical for the Lions' David-Blough-led offense to maintain its lead for most of the game. With the 2019 campaign now in the books, Prater will finish his age-35 season having converted 26 of 31 field-goal attempts and 35 of 36 PATs over 16 games in 2019. Despite both of his field goals and field-goal attempts representing four-year lows, the entire Lions offense suffered from the absence of Matthew Stafford (back) over the last half of the season. A healthy Stafford should mean good things for all parties involved in 2020, the last year of Prater's current contract with Detroit.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Top 10 TE rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 tight end rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
1/2 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew debates their early 2020 top 12 rankings and previews Wild...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Top 10 WR rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 wide receiver rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
Rookie review: WR rankings
Starting with A.J. Brown, rookie receivers delivered big for Fantasy managers, although not...
-
Rookie review: RB rankings
Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders led a rookie running back class that fell well short of the sensational...