Prater made his only field-goal attempt and two of three PATs during Sunday's 46-25 loss to the Titans.

Prater converted from 53 yards out in the third quarter, but he blemished his day by missing wide left on one of his extra-point attempts. That he's not attempted more than one field goal in each of the past five weeks coupled with the possibility that Matthew Stafford may sit the final two games of the season, Prater is not an advisable fantasy option in Week 15 against Tampa Bay.