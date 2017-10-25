Lions' Matt Prater: Agrees to three-year extension

The Lions signed Prater to a three-year, $11.4 million contract extension Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Prater's new deal will keep him in the Detroit through the 2020 season and is worth up to $12.15 million in incentives. The Lions will now have both of their specialists in the fold for the next few seasons after the team previously signed punter Sam Martin to a four-year contract extension last September. Since joining the Lions in 2014, Prater has emerged as one of the top kickers in the league, converting 84 of 98 (85.7 percent) of his field-goal attempts, including an impressive 19-for-24 (79.1 percent) mark from 50-plus yards. The 33-year-old is enjoying another banner campaign so far in 2017, knocking down all 15 of his extra-point tries while drilling 10 of 12 field goals, with his only misses coming from 56 and 59 yards.