Prater made four of four field-goal attempts and two of two PATs during Sunday's 26-23 victory over Arizona.

Detroit was able to move the ball in the return of receiver Kenny Golladay, but the offense struggled to punch the ball in the end zone. Prater thus benefited with four field-goal tries from within 40 yards. The veteran should continue to benefit from the Lions' near full return to health on the offensive side of the roster when Detroit hosts New Orleans at home in Week 4.