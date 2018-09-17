Lions' Matt Prater: Bounces back in Week 2

Prater converted both of his field-goal attempts and all three PATs during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the 49ers.

Prater bounced back from a forgettable performance in the season opener that saw the kicker miss from distances of 44 and 55 yards. In this one, Prater's longest connection was from only 43 yards, but he had plenty of power behind it and the kick likely would have been good from further out. More importantly, Prater showed why fantasy owners should still keep faith in him. After all, the Lions have been a top-12 team in field-goal attempts each of the past two seasons, and Prater has converted at least 86 percent of them each year.