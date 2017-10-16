Lions' Matt Prater: Connects from 41 yards in Week 6

Prater converted one of two field-goal attempts and all five PATs during Sunday's 52-38 loss to the Saints.

Prater remained flawless in the PAT column Sunday and could have had a bigger day had he connected on a 56-yard field-goal attempt in the third quarter. While the Central Florida product has now misfired twice in the past three weeks, both misses came from at least 55 yards out, making it hard to dock Prater too much -- if at all. In fact, it's better that he attempted those kicks and missed than having not attempted them at all, as those plays showcased the Lions' high level of trust in their veteran leg. Detroit now has a bye in Week 7 with a tough matchup against the Steelers on deck.