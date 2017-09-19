Lions' Matt Prater: Connects from 56 yards on MNF

Prater converted his only field-goal attempt and lone PAT during Monday's 24-10 victory over the Giants.

Prater had an angel on his side Monday, as his lone field goal bounced off the horizontal pipe and luckily found its way through the uprights. While that only made for Prater's second field goal try in as many games, both of his attempts have been successful and, notably, from 56 yards out or longer. Next week's matchup with the Falcons should be a high- scoring affair and could lead to more chances for Prater to show off his reputably strong leg.